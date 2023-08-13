Large population of elephants found in Dong Nai

Through the Elephant Conservation Pilot Program, a large population of elephants was found in the Southern Province of Dong Nai.

Experts said that the elephant population is much larger than the number suggested by the results of the rapid report conducted in 2016. Scientists will have a detailed report on the program’s result at the end of August.

Through taking pictures, experts and scientists have discovered that the quantity and amount of elephant population in our country is more than they actually are. What the local government should do is issuance of harsh penalties on those who are involved in animal fighting, causing unnecessary suffering to animals or committing a wide range of serious crimes against wildlife as well as educate people about the love of nature.

The Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that August 12 is the World Elephant Day with this year’s theme ‘Ending the Illegal Wildlife Trade’. Many countries have applied ‘Harmonious common life’ in elephant conservation after the method of zoning to protect elephants in some countries did not achieve the expected effect.

In Vietnam, this trend was started and tested with the project "Protecting Asian Elephants in Dong Nai Province".

At the end of July 2023, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan spent three days on field trips in the Central Province of Nghe An to promote the development trend of multi-use forests and living in harmony with nature.

Minister Le Minh Hoan and leaders of Nghe An Provincial People's Committee signed a commitment to protect elephants.

According to the Department of Forestry, Nghe An Province is experimenting with beekeeping to increase their livelihoods and as a fence to protect wild elephants meanwhile Quang Nam Province is planting locust trees as a fence to protect elephants.

Dong Nai Province has promoted the development of eco-tourism from exploiting the image of elephants to creating new livelihoods for local inhabitants so that people are willing to protect elephants.

Dak Lak Province changes the tourism model from using elephants to transport tourists to travelers experiencing elephants in a friendly way.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the initiative to monitor elephants using the format method began to be implemented in 2019 followed by the initiative to manage the elephant-human conflict area using the aeratable spreadsheet application in 2021 and the initiative to monitor elephant habitats and distribution areas in 2023 has been carried out in Dong Nai Province within the framework of the project on ‘protecting Asian Elephants in Dong Nai Province’ by the Vietnam Administration of Forestry and Humane Society International (HSI) in collaboration with the Forestry Department and the Sub-Department of Dong Nai Forestry.