Laotian, Cambodian students visit historical relic sites in Binh Chanh

More than 100 Laotian and Cambodian students, together with Vietnamese families, joined a trip to visit historical sites in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City on December 15.

The delegation visits the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union is part of the program "Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City" in 2024.

The delegation visited and offered incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at the Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area in Binh Chanh District.

Delegates also visited a historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising on the 49th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). They laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes for their great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the country and the people’s happiness.

Delegates pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, Head of the Division of Schools’ Youth Unions under the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Pham Le Minh Khang, said that the trip with many meaningful activities provided an opportunity for Lao and Cambodian students to connect, share, and develop themselves.

Khamsavath Bounmy, 23, is a student of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education. Khamsavath Bounmy’s adoptive mother is Mrs. Huynh Thi Phuong Trang in District 12. He expressed his happiness about his second family in Vietnam.

Khamsavath Bounmy often visits his Vietnamese mother’s house and siblings and enjoys delicious Vietnamese dishes cooked by Mrs. Trang. Thanks to participating in the program, he also lightens nostalgia for his family in Laos.

Laotian student Khamsavath Bounmy (R) and his Vietnamese mother, Mrs. Huynh Thi Phuong Trang (Photo: SGGP)

Laotian and Cambodian students togther with their Vietnamese families (Photo: SGGP)

The “Vietnamese Families with Laotian and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” program in 2024 is organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations, the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association.

The program aims to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries. It also strengthens family relationships and gives an opportunity to Laotian and Cambodian students to experience Vietnamese culture and the daily life of Vietnamese people.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh