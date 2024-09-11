Lao leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse and the high-ranking Lao delegation laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on September 11 morning.

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse and the high-ranking Lao delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi on September 11. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse and the high-ranking Lao delegation laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on September 11 morning to pay tribute to the national leader of Vietnam.

The wreath bears the words: “President Ho Chi Minh lives forever in our revolutionary cause”.

The Lao leader and his entourage then laid flowers at the monument to fallen heroes and martyrs in Bac Son street.Earlier on September 10, an official welcoming ceremony was held for General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state.

He had talks with Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Lao leader also had meetings with former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, and delegations from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association.

The Lao top leader is paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 10-13. The visit takes place at a time when the two Parties and countries are strongly implementing the resolution of each Party and actively preparing for all-level congresses in the lead up to the national congresses of the CPV and the LPRP.

Besides, the Vietnam - Laos relations are flourishing and have obtained numerous important achievements.The trip is considered one of the significant milestones in the history of the bilateral ties, helping develop the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation to a new height in an increasingly effective and practical manner to secure prosperity for people in each country.

Vietnamplus