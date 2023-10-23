Lao Front delegation pays working visit to HCMC

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung held a working session with Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Ot Phongsavanh in HCM City on October 23.

Trung suggested the VFF Committee of HCMC and the LFNC Central Committee continue maintaining and developing cooperation activities, thus enabling future generations to continue fostering solidarity and building equal, friendly, and cooperative relationships between the two countries.

Ot Phongsavanh said his working trip is an important effort to strengthen cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of the two countries, contributing to further reinforcing the special relationship between the LFNC Central Committee, its local chapters, and the VFF Committee of HCMC.

He proposed that HCMC assist Laos in agricultural production and product processing and boost trade exchange. He stressed the importance of facilitating the exchange of delegations to share experience, sign agreements on technical cooperation, and seek a variety supply.

HCMC and Lao localities should enhance people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young generations of the two countries, he said, adding that this would contribute to fortifying and nurturing the growing special relationship between the two nations.

The two sides shared the results of cooperation between the VFF Committee of HCMC and LFNC chapters at the central and local levels, and joint activities between HCMC and Lao localities in the agriculture sector. The cooperation activities include cow breeding in Vientiane, improving rice productivity in Champasak and Savannakhet provinces, and joint processing and distribution of agricultural products, and promoting bilateral trade.

While in the city, the Lao delegation is due to work with municipal departments and agencies to share experiences and seek opportunities in agriculture and other sectors, visit Hi-Tech Agricultural Park, and learn about farm produce processing models of several cooperatives.