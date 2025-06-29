Lang Son becomes Vietnam’s 4th global geopark

Lang Son Global Geopark spans over 4,842 square kilometres, roughly 58 percent of the province, and is home to around 627,500 people. It features a rich blend of geological wonders and cultural heritage, including stunning caves and sinkholes such as Nguom Mooc Cave, Tham Lum and Ung Roac. Its biodiversity is also protected within the Huu Lien Nature Reserve.

Lang Son has officially joined the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network, becoming Vietnam’s fourth global geopark after Dong Van Karst Plateau, Non Nuoc Cao Bang, and Dak Nong.

The recognition was celebrated on June 28 at a ceremony hosted by the northern province's People's Committee.

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative in Vietnam (right), presents the UNESCO Global Geopark Certificate for Lang Son to the provincial leadership. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the UNESCO Global Geopark certificate, Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative in Vietnam, hailed geoparks as exemplary models of sustainable living in harmony with nature.

He emphasised that such landscapes, shaped over millions of years, hold vital clues for understanding Earth’s evolution and developing responses to global challenges like climate change.

Nature is shared heritage and the foundation of lasting peace, he said, stressing the need to protect it together.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ngo Le Van highlighted the designation as a powerful testament to Vietnam’s efforts in preserving and promoting both tangible and intangible heritage, such as the spiritual practices of Mother Goddess worship and “Then” singing by the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups.

He urged local authorities to integrate sustainability principles into geopark management, ensuring protection of geological, cultural and ecological values while creating livelihoods for local communities.

Under an action plan to develop UNESCO Global Geoparks for 2025–2030, Lang Son will enhance infrastructure, improve access to heritage sites, and digitise its geological and cultural assets to develop a comprehensive conservation and tourism database. The province also aims to create distinctive tourism products that combine geology, culture, history and cuisine, while promoting responsible tourism and community engagement.

The Lang Son Geopark was recognised as a Global Geopark in September 2024, and officially granted the UNESCO Global Geopark status in April 2025.

The geopark boasts 38 attractions across four thematic routes, offering visitors immersive and adventurous experiences in one of northern Vietnam’s most captivating landscapes.

