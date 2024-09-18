Landslides threaten communities in Thanh Hoa Province

Heavy rainfall triggered by Typhoon No.3 has caused widespread landslides and infrastructure damage in Thanh Hoa Province, leading to emergency response efforts to restore affected areas.

The segment of National Highway No.15C passing Pu Nhi Commune of Muong Lat District is experiencing a landslide



The Thanh Hoa Province Transport Department is working with relevant units and the local authorities to mobilize all possible human resources as well as equipment to execute slope stabilization and load reduction measures on a hill overlooking Do Village in Phu Thanh Commune of Quan Hoa District.

Owing to the negative influences of Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3), prolonged heavy rainfall has happened. This leads to a significant split ranging from 0.5-1 meter in width and extending approximately 200m on the hillside above Do Village.

This geological instability poses a grave threat to the safety of ten households, two timber processing plants, and National Highway No.15 located immediately below.

On the segment of National Highway No.15C passing Pu Nhi Commune of Muong Lat District, the authorities are expediting temporary repairs to address the road's subsidence and landslides.

The downpours have induced severe sinkholes and landslides along a 60-meter stretch from kilometer marker 88+750 to 88+810, with depths ranging from 2.5-3m. Additionally, a fracture has developed in the roadbed between kilometer markers 88+810 and 88+830, indicating a potential for further slippage.

These geological events have resulted in the collapse of a nearby residential structure, yet causing no casualties. The Pu Nhi Border Guard Station has also sustained structural damage, with cracks appearing in its courtyard and meeting hall.

According to the Thanh Hoa Province Transport Department, the current remedial measures implemented at the landslide site are considered interim solutions aimed at restoring the traffic flow to Muong Lat. A comprehensive long-term strategy, involving meticulous surveys and the construction of a bypass bridge, is deemed necessary to provide a durable and sustainable solution.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam