Landslide triggers massive debris cascade, traffic congestion

Prolonged precipitation yesterday triggered a massive debris cascade of rock from a cliff causing the traffic congestion in the National Highway 8A.

00eefbc8-1f06-44dc-8c08-bef1774216d6-8022.jpg
Landslides and rockslides sent dozens of cubic meters of rock, mud and debris on the National Highway 8A - the path to the Cau Treo international border gate in the Central Province of Ha Tinh.

According to the local administration’s initial information, at that time, there was about 80 cubic meters of soil, rocks, and trees on high cliffs tumbled down the National Highway 8A in Huong Son District of Ha Tinh Province causing traffic congestion. Vehicles going to the Cau Treo international border gate and vice versa had to temporarily stop to wait for repairs.

Immediately after receiving the news, officers and soldiers from the Cau Treo International Border Gate Station quickly arrived at the scene, coordinating with local police to take turns to control vehicles and placing warning signs to ensure traffic safety for people and vehicles at both ends of the landslide location.

At the same time, special vehicles were mobilized to the scene to level soil and rocks to help clear the highway.

b7fc8de0-2fbc-4a0e-8856-bed9b0c9bbe2-1622.jpg
However, because the scene area is a high mountainous area while it had heavy rain and dense fog, border guards and police officers encountered many difficulties in their work.

e6167bc1-dd00-4e29-ae37-8f2379a6d18d-7892.jpg
Vehicles going to the Cau Treo international border gate have to temporarily stop to wait for repairs

Previously, from December 1 to December 3, 2023, landslides occurred many times in the area, causing traffic jams on the highway.

dc00dd34-58f0-4bcd-b8f3-7bc1edaee1dd-4312.jpg
Special vehicles are working to clear the highway
By Duong Quang - Translated By Anh Quan

