Landslide occurs at Mimosa Pass in Lam Dong Province

The People's Committee of Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province has provided a report to the Department for Roads of Vietnam 4 under the Ministry of Transport, outlining the steps taken to address the landslide issue at Mimosa Pass to ensure the safety and orderly flow of traffic for local residents and tourists.

Mimosa Pass is a crucial route serving as the Southern gateway to Da Lat City, with a dense traffic flow caused by the closure of Prenn Pass for upgrading and expansion.

As recorded, at the foot of the guardrail of the negative slope at the Km232+100 of Mimosa Pass (part of National Highway 20), there has been a landslide with a width of approximately 2.5 meters and a slope height of over 3 meters. At the base of the slope, there is a wooden shelter and a concrete shelter, both presently employed for agricultural purposes.

The area of the landslide has reached the surface of the asphalt road.

While awaiting a resolution, the local authorities have set up warning tapes, temporarily filled the area with soil, and used sandbags to prevent water from entering the landslide site.

Previously, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province also proposed the Ministry of Transport to urge the project's investors to accelerate the construction progress of the Project for Renovation and Upgrading of the segment passing through Mimosa Pass and several structures along National Highway 20 within the territory of Lam Dong Province. This project is invested by Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Transport. This recommendation was made after recognizing the sluggish construction implementation, particularly the section through Mimosa Pass where traffic density is high, especially on weekends and holidays. Numerous sections have deteriorated significantly, posing potential risks to traffic safety for individuals and vehicles.