National

Landslide at homestay results in three casualties in Son La

SGGPO

According to the People's Committee of Bac Yen District, Son La Province, a landslide occurred around 5 a.m. on August 10 at Mando homestay in Ta Xua Village, Ta Xua Commune.

z5716894603479-b2f7ac0b68f1a04263179534e047dfd4-9058.jpg.jpg
Rescue teams help victims of the incident.

In the early hours of August 10, the landslide at Mando homestay resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to two others. At the time, earth and rocks from the mountaintop cascaded down, burying the entire homestay below.

The deceased was D.H.G., 32, wife of the homestay owner. The injured individuals were the homestay owner and his child. The body of the deceased has been recovered and taken to the morgue at Bac Yen General Hospital.

z5716894617990-a5cfdf3411f3f539b3728256898a06f4-2546.jpg.jpg
The landslide area

The Bac Yen District authorities have directed rescue teams to visit the scene, offer support, and express condolences to the victim's family.

District leaders noted that warning signs had been posted due to recent heavy rains and the risk of landslides in the mountainous areas. On August 9, a district team visited the homestay and requested the owner to sign a commitment not to stay there, but the family still chose to remain overnight.

By Thuy Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

landslides Son La Province homestay

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn