Landslide at homestay results in three casualties in Son La

According to the People's Committee of Bac Yen District, Son La Province, a landslide occurred around 5 a.m. on August 10 at Mando homestay in Ta Xua Village, Ta Xua Commune.

Rescue teams help victims of the incident.

In the early hours of August 10, the landslide at Mando homestay resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to two others. At the time, earth and rocks from the mountaintop cascaded down, burying the entire homestay below.

The deceased was D.H.G., 32, wife of the homestay owner. The injured individuals were the homestay owner and his child. The body of the deceased has been recovered and taken to the morgue at Bac Yen General Hospital.

The landslide area

The Bac Yen District authorities have directed rescue teams to visit the scene, offer support, and express condolences to the victim's family.

District leaders noted that warning signs had been posted due to recent heavy rains and the risk of landslides in the mountainous areas. On August 9, a district team visited the homestay and requested the owner to sign a commitment not to stay there, but the family still chose to remain overnight.

By Thuy Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan