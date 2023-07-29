Land revocation for Long Thanh Airport set to complete in 2024

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday had a working session with relevant agencies and units to listen to reports on the adjustment of the feasibility study report for Long Thanh International Airport project.

Particularly, the adjustment of the feasibility study report was related to land revocation, compensation and resettlement support for the Long Thanh International Airport project.

According to the report, Dong Nai Province proposed the National Assembly to adjust some contents on the projects of land revocation, compensation and resettlement support for the Long Thanh International Airport project with investment reducing by more than VND22.9 trillion (US$966 million) to over VND19.200 trillion (US$810 million), land revocation reducing from more than 5,399 hectares to over 5,317 hectares.

The report adjustment also includes arrangement of resettlement for households on the two routes connecting Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 to Loc An – Binh Son Resettlement Area and the project implementation time by the end of 2025.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Tan Duc required the Provincial Project Management Board to strictly study the project completion plan in 2024 and Long Thanh District to push up the progress of site clearance and handover for the project.