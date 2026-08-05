Ho Chi Minh City decentralizes certification of fragrant rice exports

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed relevant departments and local authorities to promptly implement the decentralized issuance of fragrant rice export certificates for shipments to the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh has signed Official Document No. 7062/UBND-DT regarding public information and the implementation of the city's decentralized management of fragrant rice certification.

Under the directive, the city's Department of Agriculture and Environment has been instructed to urgently allocate personnel and prepare the necessary facilities and equipment to receive, process and issue certificates verifying fragrant rice varieties exported to the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom. The certification service will be provided at the city's Public Administrative Service Center in accordance with regulations.

The department was also instructed to ensure the timely processing of applications and prevent delays, bottlenecks or unnecessary difficulties for exporters.

In addition, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment will work closely with centrally- governmented agencies, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, to promptly update technical guidance and strengthen oversight. Authorities were instructed to detect and strictly handle violations, including fraudulent declarations of fragrant rice varieties or abuse of the decentralized certification mechanism for illicit gain.

ST25 fragrant rice is displayed for sale at a supermarket in An Hoi Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung

The city's Department of Industry and Trade was tasked with intensifying inspections and supervision of rice export businesses to ensure compliance with relevant regulations. It will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Customs Sub-department of Region II and other relevant agencies to promptly detect and address violations.

Meanwhile, people's committees at the commune, ward and special-zone levels have been instructed to work with the two departments to disseminate regulations and guide rice producers, households and cooperatives in complying with standards for fragrant rice varieties. Local authorities are also required to proactively monitor, detect and report suspected violations or fraudulent activities within their jurisdictions.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong