Agricultural, forestry, fishery exports rise 7.5 percent in first seven months

Agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reached an estimated US$42.8 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 7.5 percent year on year, with China remaining Vietnam's largest export market, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said on August 3.

Vietnamese agricultural products are exported with high export value. (Illustrative image created by AI)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said on the morning of August 3 that agricultural, forestry and fishery exports were estimated at US$6.67 billion in July, up 1.3 percent from the previous month and 11.9 percent from the same month in 2025.

In the first seven months of the year, total agricultural, forestry and fishery export turnover was estimated at nearly US$42.8 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent year on year. The growth rate was 0.8 percentage points higher than the 6.7 percent recorded in the first six months.

Of the total, agricultural exports reached nearly US$22.2 billion, up 2.4 percent; fishery exports totaled US$6.85 billion, up 12.7 percent; and forestry exports reached US$10.96 billion, up 5.8 percent.

China remained the largest export market, accounting for 21.9 percent of total export turnover, followed by the United States with 19 percent and Japan with 6.8 percent. During the first seven months, exports to China increased 24.4 percent and exports to Japan rose 3.9 percent, while shipments to the United States declined 1.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, under Government Resolution No. 168/NQ-CP issued on June 27, 2026, the Government raised the full-year growth target for the agricultural, forestry and fishery sector from 3.7 percent to 4 percent.

To achieve this goal, the sector must grow by about 4.3 percent in the second half of the year, compared with the previous scenario of 3.75 percent.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has set a target of US$74 billion in agricultural, forestry and fishery exports for 2026. After reaching nearly US$42.8 billion in the first seven months, the sector needs to generate about US$31.2 billion in exports over the remaining five months.

To meet the target, the Ministry will focus on expanding export markets, accelerating the issuance of planting area codes and packing facility codes, operating product traceability systems more effectively, and preparing to comply with new regulations in importing markets.

The Ministry will also continue implementing measures to address the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing "yellow card" warning, remove obstacles facing key export industries, promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and improve the sector's database.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan