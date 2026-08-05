Deputy minister pushes to unblock key industrial, energy projects in Can Tho

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is stepping up efforts to remove regulatory bottlenecks delaying major industrial and energy projects, warning that prolonged investment procedures could drive investors to other localities.

Speaking at a working session with the Can Tho City People's Committee on August 4, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai said that Can Tho and other localities in the Mekong Delta require massive investment in industrial and energy infrastructure, amounting to tens of trillions of Vietnamese dong each year.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai speaks at the working session.

He warned that if investment procedures are not handled promptly, investors may choose to shift their projects to other provinces offering a more favorable business environment.

The meeting focused on industrial and energy development strategies, as well as the implementation of key energy projects in the city.

Under the approved development plan, Can Tho is expected to have eight thermal power projects with a combined capacity of about 8,518 megawatts (MW), 30 wind power projects totaling more than 2,802 MW, eight solar power projects with a combined capacity of 611 MW, five waste-to-energy projects producing 44.5 MW and six biomass power projects with a total capacity of approximately 217 MW.

An overview of the working session

According to the city's Department of Industry and Trade, Can Tho currently has 57 power generation projects with a combined planned capacity of more than 12,192 MW. Of these, 16 power plants with a total capacity of about 2,504 MW are already in operation, while nine projects are under construction, 14 have received investment approval and 18 are in the investor selection stage.

For transmission infrastructure, the city's master plan includes six 500-kilovolt substations with a combined capacity of 17,700 MVA, nine 500-kV transmission lines stretching nearly 472 kilometers, 15 substations operating at 220 kV with a combined capacity of 6,875 MVA, and 27 transmission lines totaling 1,278 kilometers.

To date, Can Tho has put into operation five 500-kV substations, three 500-kV transmission lines measuring 179.9 kilometers, nine 220-kV substations and 19 transmission lines at the 220-kV level.

Wind power projects in the coastal area of Can Tho City

Deputy Minister Truong Thanh Hoai said that one of the biggest obstacles facing major projects is excessive administrative intervention during implementation, forcing developers to repeat procedures and undergo multiple rounds of inspections, significantly extending project timelines.

He said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is intensifying the implementation of Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) while reviewing and removing bottlenecks affecting strategic industrial and energy projects. The effort aims to strengthen national energy security and support local governments in achieving double-digit economic growth.

The Deputy Minister urged local authorities to prioritize urgent tasks, strengthen coordination with the ministry, promptly report obstacles as they arise, and accelerate the application of science and technology to improve project implementation.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong