Lam Dong Province establishes six new departments

The 22nd session of the 10th-tenure Lam Dong Provincial People's Council for the 2021-2026 term was opened on February 18 morning.

The session aimed at approving seven resolutions on the establishment of several departments and agencies.

Overview of the 22nd session of the 10th-tenure Lam Dong Provincial People's Council for the 2021-2026 term (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

During the session, following the proposal of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, the People's Council of Lam Dong Province approved seven resolutions, including the establishment of six new departments, which will take effect from March 1, 2025.

The deputies of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Council vote to approve the resolutions during the 22nd session of the 10th-tenure Lam Dong Provincial People's Council for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Specifically, the People's Council of Lam Dong Province approved the establishment of the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Internal Affairs by merging the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Internal Affairs; the establishment of the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Science and Technology by merging the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Science and Technology with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Information and Communications.

Additionally, the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Construction was established by merging the Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Construction.

The People's Council of Lam Dong Province also approved the establishment of several departments of this province such as the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Finance by merging the Lam Dong Province’s Department of Planning and Investment with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Finance; the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment by merging the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development with the Lam Dong Province’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment; the Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs of Lam Dong Province by receiving the functions, responsibilities and administrative apparatus regarding religious affairs from the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Internal Affairs; and the Land Development Fund of Lam Dong Province.

The leaders of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Council and People's Committee present flowers to Mr. Phạm S. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

At the meeting, the People's Council of Lam Dong Province approved the dismissal of Mr. Phạm S. from Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong