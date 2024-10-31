Lam Dong Province authority facilitates green investment

Lam Dong Province People's Committee collaborated with the Communication Center under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to host an investment forum on October 30 afternoon.

The forum themed “Lam Dong Green Highlands, Sustainable Green Transition: Opportunities for Investors” with the participation of 250 delegates including managers, scientists and domestic and international investors.

Chairman of Lam Dong Province People's Committee Tran Hong Thai stated that the locality is focusing on rapid and sustainable development based on three main sectors, including smart agriculture, high-quality and sustainable tourism and services and selective industrial development.

Besides, the locality is prioritizing high-tech and environmentally friendly industries, the development of renewable energy projects including 11 potential solar power projects, 18 potential wind power projects, six potential pumped-storage hydropower projects, 27 potential hydropower projects and so on.

Of these, the forest coverage rate in 2023 reached 54.37 percent, showing significant potential for participation in the carbon credit market.

At the forum, researchers, experts and investors shared information regarding resources, methods and solutions to promote the transition process as well as investment opportunities related to Lam Dong Province's green transition projects and initiatives.

The forum also focused on discussing and receiving opinions regrading the development of native tree plantations towards net-zero by 2050 and solutions to improve the livelihoods of local ethnic communities.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong