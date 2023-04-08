Lam Dong focuses on accelerating key transport projects

The Central Highland province of Lam Dong has focused on accelerating key transport projects, deputy director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Hoang Viet Lam said on April 7.

The Tan Phu – Bao Loc expressway has a total length of 66 kilometers, including an 11-kilometer section running through Dong Nai Province’s Tan Phu District and a 55-kilometer section passing through Da Huoai, Da The, Bao Lam provinces and Bao Loc City in Lam Dong Province. The project costs a total investment of approximately VND17.2 trillion (US$738 million).

After the feasibility study report is approved, the province will organize a bid and start the construction of the project in the fourth quarter of this year with an allocated capital of VND900 billion (US$38.5 million).

The 74 km-long Bao Loc-Lien Khuong expressway has a total cost of more than VND19,521 billion (US$826 million). The construction of the project will be kicked off in 2023 with an allocated capital of VND506 billion (US$21.6 million).

Additionally, the province is also focusing on accelerating projects, including the Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project with a total cost of over VND550 billion (US$23.5 million), a bypass road cost VND157 billion (US$6.7 million) in Don Duong District’s Thanh My Town, the road expansion projects of Bui Thi Xuan street in Da Lat City valued at VND110 billion (US$4.7 million) and Dinh Van-Da Don ring road in Lam Ha District with a capital of VND370 billion (US$15.8 million), said deputy director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Hoang Viet Lam.