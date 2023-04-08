Lam Dong focuses on accelerating key transport projects

|
The Central Highland province of Lam Dong has focused on accelerating key transport projects. (Photo: SGGP)
The Tan Phu – Bao Loc expressway has a total length of 66 kilometers, including an 11-kilometer section running through Dong Nai Province’s Tan Phu District and a 55-kilometer section passing through Da Huoai, Da The, Bao Lam provinces and Bao Loc City in Lam Dong Province. The project costs a total investment of approximately VND17.2 trillion (US$738 million).
After the feasibility study report is approved, the province will organize a bid and start the construction of the project in the fourth quarter of this year with an allocated capital of VND900 billion (US$38.5 million).
The 74 km-long Bao Loc-Lien Khuong expressway has a total cost of more than VND19,521 billion (US$826 million). The construction of the project will be kicked off in 2023 with an allocated capital of VND506 billion (US$21.6 million).
Additionally, the province is also focusing on accelerating projects, including the Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project with a total cost of over VND550 billion (US$23.5 million), a bypass road cost VND157 billion (US$6.7 million) in Don Duong District’s Thanh My Town, the road expansion projects of Bui Thi Xuan street in Da Lat City valued at VND110 billion (US$4.7 million) and Dinh Van-Da Don ring road in Lam Ha District with a capital of VND370 billion (US$15.8 million), said deputy director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Hoang Viet Lam.