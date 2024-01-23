Lai Chau to promote urban economy based on key industries

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on Tuesday asked Lai Chau northern mountainous province to promote urban economy in a specific roadmap based on key industries.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha gives a speech at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Attending the conference to announce the province’s planning for the 2021-30 period, with vision to 2050, the Deputy PM emphasised that in Lai Chau, it was difficult to establish industrial zones and large-scale agricultural areas like those in the lowlands.

Therefore, the province should find its own characteristics and values.

Lai Chau should work with other localities in the region to prioritise traffic routes construction – an issue that greatly impacts the province's growth.

The locality will build typical products, and pay attention to plants with indigenous characteristics to develop ecological agriculture and agricultural tourism.

In particular, Lai Chau has potential in rare earth exploitation, which requires good management and avoiding arbitrary utilization.

The province should invest in the processing industry, and preserve forests to create momentum for tourism, medicinal herbs and hydroelectricity.

It should also have a forest service payment mechanism.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of Lai Chau Party Committee Giang Pao My said that the planning was approved by the Prime Minister after three years of preparation.

This is a particularly important event, opening up new opportunities and development space for the province.

It is also a solid legal basis for the province to have further directions, and effectively use resources to maximise its potential and advantages, helping Lai Chau to growth stronger in the future.

My affirmed that the overall perspective in the planning was to build a locality with green, fast, sustainable and comprehensive development in all aspects of economy, society, defence and security.

To realize the planning vision, Lai Chau will focus on disseminating information about the planning’s core content to sectors, businesses and the people, creating unity and high determination to implement the planning.

The province will review and adjust specialized planning, especially land and construction planning, in accordance with the provincial overall planning.

It will research, amend and supplement new mechanisms and policies, allocating maximum resources to effectively conduct the planning.

Chairman of the Lai Chau People's Committee Le Van Luong said that the planning set the goal that by 2030, Lai Chau will become an average developed province of the northern mountainous region.

On the basis of effectively exploiting internal and external potentials, advantages and resources, by 2050, the province strives to reach a level of socio-economic development above the national average.

This is a new, strategic breakthrough for the province. On this occasion, Deputy PM Ha also presented more than 200 gifts to families with meritorious service to the nation, poor households and workers in the province.

VNA