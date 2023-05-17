Lai Chau Provincial People’s Committee Chairman holds Deputy Minister of Justice

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had just signed a decision to appoint Mr. Tran Tien Dung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lai Chau Province for the tenure of 2021 – 2026 as Deputy Minister of Justice.

Mr. Tran Tien Dung was born in 1975. His hometown is Nam Dinh Province.

The newly-appointed Deputy Minister of Justice in the past had held the positions of the Chief of Office of the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Minister of Justice, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lai Chau Province.

After a period of working rotation, Mr. Tran Tien Dung holds the position of the Deputy Minister of Justice again.

At the current times, the Ministry of Justice has five deputy ministers: Nguyen Khanh Ngoc, Dang Hoang Oanh, Nguyen Thanh Tinh, Mai Luong Khoi and Tran Tien Dung.