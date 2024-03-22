Lai Chau Province proposes tunnel construction across Hoang Lien Pass

Lai Chau Provincial Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board has just submitted a report to the Ministry of Transport requesting to consider and appraise the feasibility study report of the tunnel project through Hoang Lien Pass.

O Quy Ho Pass heading to Tam Duong District in Lai Chau Province from Sa Pa Town in Lao Cai Province

Accordingly, the project has a length of 8.8 kilometers, comprising the 2.63-kilometer-long tunnel connecting Tam Duong District in the Northern province of Lai Chau with Sa Pa Town, Lao Cai Province.

The Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board of Lai Chau Province is the project’s investor with a total investment capital of around VND3,300 billion (US$132 million), including VND2,500 billion (US$100 million) from the Central budget and the rest from local budgets.

If the project is approved, vehicles will move in the tunnel to shorten their travel time instead of travelling in the 17-kilometer long winding route of O Quy Ho Pass from Sa Pa Town in Lao Cai Province to Tam Duong District in Lai Chau Province in National Highway 4D.

The tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time across the pass to only about 8 minutes instead of 30 minutes currently.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong