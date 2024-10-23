Lack of driver's license templates remains until October end

The Vietnam Road Administration under the Ministry of Transport on October 22 confirmed that the lack of driver's license templates will continue until the end of October.

That leads to an ongoing temporary suspension for the issuance of new licenses and organizing the driving license test for people in some localities nationwide.

The Vietnam Road Administration reported that the demand for driver's license renewal has significantly surged this year, increasing by 50 percent compared to the previous year.

Since the beginning of 2024, provincial and municipal departments of transport have reported that they need 3.4 million of driver's license templates.

In the first nine months of the year, the transport departments have issued 3.5 million driver's licenses, and currently, one million more templates are urgently in need for issuance.

The Vietnam Road Administration has requested supplier units to provide more driver's license templates. It is expected that by the end of October, the suppliers will provide enough the number as proposed by the transport departments.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong