Lack of capital hinders uprade of many traffic routes in Southern region

The Ministry of Transport yesterday said that there is no plan for the upgrade and expansion of National Highway No.63's section through Ca Mau Province coinciding with Ho Chi Minh Highway due to a lack of capital.

Of these, the National Highway No.63 in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, especially the section through Ca Mau City has accommodated a high volume of vehicles of all kinds. According to reflections from residents, the overloading has triggered regular traffic jams and accidents.

However, the medium-term public investment plan for the period of 2021 – 2025 of the Ministry of Transport is too limited so the ministry can not allocate funds for the project at the current time.

In order to ensure traffic safety on the route, the Ministry of Transport assigned the Directorate for Road of Vietnam to review, strengthen the maintenance and upgrade of the road surface to ensure the travel demand of people.

Similarly, the Long Xuyen bypass of National Highway No.91 section through Thot Not District in Can Tho City with its length of 5.3 kilometers is regularly congested. The Ministry of Transport also said that it could not allocate capital due to the limitation of budget allocation in the period of 2021 – 2025.

At the moment, the budget is mainly allocated to expressway projects. Of which, in Can Tho City, the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway and Can Tho – Hau Giang Expressway are being invested with a total investment of VND4,826 billion (US$207 million), VND10,371 billion (US$444 million) which are expected to be completed in 2023 and 2024, respectively.