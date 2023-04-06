Labor market continues recovering in Q1

Vietnam’s labor market continued to maintain recovery momentum in the first quarter of 2023, Deputy Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Trung Tien said at a press conference in Hanoi on April 6.

Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the Population and Labor Statistics Department, added that the unemployment rate in the working age saw decreases compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year.

Those aged 15 and over in the first quarter of 2023 were 52.2 million, 88,700 higher than that of the previous quarter and an increase of more than 1 million compared to the same period last year.

In the period, 51.1 million people aged 15 and over had jobs, 113,500 higher than the previous quarter and 1.1 million higher than the same period last year. Of the total, 18.9 million people were working in urban areas.

The number of underemployed people in working age was around 885,500, down 12,400 against the previous quarter, and 443,100 against the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed people was 1.05 million, down 34,600 compared to the fourth quarter of last year, and 65,100 against the same period last year.