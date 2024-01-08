National

Korean educational organization provides free health checks in Long An

Nearly 70 medical staff and volunteers from the Wonkwang Education Foundation, the Republic of Korea, have been offering free health checks to people in the southern province of Long An.

A Korean medical worker provides a free health check to a woman in Long An province's General Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

The event taking place from January 7-10 aims to promote the friendship and cooperation between the Korean Foundation and Long An province’s health sector.

In addition to medical services, the event also features activities that allow locals to experience the Korean culture such as K-beauty (hairdressing, nail care), wearing Hanbok, and taking photos.

Director of the Long An Health Department Huynh Minh Phuc thanked the foundation for providing free medical checks and sharing experiences with the local health sector in fields, especially high-tech medicine, which contribute to improving healthcare work in the province.

