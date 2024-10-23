Korean author’s book on late top leader debuts

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (middle) presents the book to delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

The event aims to mark 100 days since the late Party leader passed away.

The 344-page book spotlighted General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s life from his childhood, his time in schools and his career through different positions, including Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (2000-2006), Chairman of the National Assembly (2006-2011), and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the 11th, 12th, and 13th tenures.

The Korean version of the book was published in the Republic of Korea by writer Cho Chulhyeon and Jammy Holdings, Jammy Media on April 14, 2024, on the occasion of the 80th birthday of the Vietnamese Party leader. This is the first book by a foreign author on the life and career of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, which was written through a painstaking process of research and synthesis of documents by writer Cho Chulhyeon.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung said that with 80 years of age and nearly 57 years of Party membership, General Secretary Trong devoted his whole life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese people with a steadfast spirit and will, putting national interests on top of all, and considering “honour is the most sacred thing”.

The late leader was a bright example of revolutionary mettle and ethics, impartiality, simple lifestyle, integrity, sincerity, and democratic and dedicated working style, the nucleus of solidarity, unity, and intelligence of the entire Party, people, and armed forces, who was respected, trusted, and proud of by officials, Party members, people, and compatriots abroad, and highly evaluated by international friends, said Trung.

Trung hailed the VNA’s efforts in translating and publishing the book in a short time to introduce it on the 100th day of the late leader’s passing. He affirmed that the book will help foster the friendship and sound cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea in the context that the two countries are heading to the 32nd anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and two years of comprehensive strategic partnership.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that with an aim to popularise the book on the late Party leader through the eyes of a foreign author among Vietnamese readers, the agency signed a book copyright transfer contract with Jammy Holdings on July 27, 2024, enabling the translation and verification and publication of the book.

Trang affirmed that the book is an incense offered to late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to commemorate his great contributions to the country, reminding Vietnamese people to continue to inherit and further promote the legacies that the late leader left for the development of the nation.

At the ceremony, friends and classmates of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and translator Tran Thi Bich Phuong shared their memories of the late leader.

