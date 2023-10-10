Kien Giang hosts annual festival in tribute to national hero Nguyen Trung Truc

A ceremony commemorating the 155th death anniversary of national hero Nguyen Trung Truc was held in Rach Gia City in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang on October 10-12 (on the 26th – 28th days of the eighth month in the lunar calendar).

This year’s commemoration is organized on a large scale to mark the event that has been recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The three-day-long event includes various cultural activities, such as art programs and ceremonial offerings, the 8th Mekong Delta art photo exhibition, a Vietnamese traditional martial arts (Vovinam) tournament, a trade and tourism fair, performances of don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music), kylin and dragon dance and more.

The organizer said that a number of sponsors and around 3,000 volunteers participate in the festival to offer free vegetarian meals, medical check-ups, and medicines to local people.

Nguyen Trung Truc (1839-1868) was the leader of the anti-French colonial uprising in South Vietnam and is remembered for his famous quote, “Only when all the grass in Vietnam has been pulled out then will there be no Vietnamese person to fight the aggressors.

The most notable of the seaborne attacks was Truc's burning of the French warship L'Esperance on Nhat Tao canal on December 10, 1861.