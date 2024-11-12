Khanh Hoa seeks measures for tourism development

The Tourism Department of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa held a dialogue to seek measures for tourism development in Nha Trang City on the evening of November 11.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, Dinh Van Thien speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, Dinh Van Thien said that the meeting between local authorities and travel businesses aimed to receive suggestions from tourist companies and state management agencies to solve problems and create favorable conditions for enterprises’ operation and development, and provide mechanisms and policies on tourism development in the province to tourist businesses in order to launch direction and support for sustainable tourism development contributing to promoting the province’s tourism industry into a key economic driver.

At the event, businesses made several proposals on cooperating with airlines to expand flight routes connecting with destinations to develop tourism activities, creating a digital tourism map for Khanh Hoa Province, organizing welcoming ceremonies for flights and cruise ships on major holidays throughout the year, hosting events such as Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Tourism Festival, Cinema and Tourism festival and more.

Nha Trang is one of the eight best coastal destinations for retirees, according to US magazine Travel+Leisure. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the tourism industry needs to strengthen digital technology applications and digital communication to introduce the province’s tourism on social media platforms.

The provincial departments and businesses also discussed challenges such as noise from loudspeakers in the streets, high beach rental costs, scam websites carrying out fraudulent behaviors against customers, accommodation software, procedures for water surface rent to build inland ports.

According to a report from the Khanh Hoa Province’s Department of Tourism, there are currently 1,189 accommodation establishments in the province, with nearly 66,185 rooms, including 105 3 to 5-star hotels offering around 26,728 rooms, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total number of rooms in the locality.

In the first ten months of 2024, the province received about 9.5 million visitors, up 55.3 percent compared to the same period last year, including 3.8 million foreign tourists and 5.6 million domestic travelers. Total tourism revenue is estimated at over VND47,000 billion (US$1.85 million).

By Truong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh