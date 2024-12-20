Khanh Hoa Province commences nearly US$79 million coastal road project

Van Phong Economic Zone Management Board, Khanh Hoa Province this morning held a ceremony to commence the coastal road investment and construction project.

Delegates press the button to commence the coastal road project.

The coastal road stretching from Van Luong Commune, Van Ninh District to Ninh Hoa Town is under projects in Group A with a total investment of over VND2,000 billion (nearly US$79 million), including VND600 billion (US$23.5 million) from the central budget.

The project is scheduled for implementation from 2024 to 2027.

The project has a total length of 20.478 kilometers, including 12.7 kilometers passing through Van Luong and Van Hung communes in Van Ninh District, and approximately 7.7 kilometers in Ninh Tho Commune and Ninh Diem Ward in Ninh Hoa Town.

The starting point of the project connects to Tran Hung Dao Road in Van Luong Commune of Van Ninh District, and its endpoint connects to the right side of National Highway 26B at Km9+050 in Ninh Diem Ward, Ninh Hoa Town.

This project includes main components, including transportation roads, terrain rainwater drainage systems consisting of bridges and cross-road culverts, lighting systems, sea embankments and sidewalks in residential areas.

Khanh Hoa Province’s leaders attach a signboard for the project of upgrading and expanding provincial road 1B, celebrating the 19th Provincial Party Congress for 2025-2030 term.

On the occasion, Khanh Hoa Province’s leaders attached a signboard for the project of upgrading and expanding provincial road 1B, to celebrate the 19th Provincial Party Congress for 2025-2030 term.

The project of upgrading and expanding provincial road 1B has a total investment of over VND538.5 billion (US$21.2 million) from the provincial budget, which will be implemented from 2024 to 2026, aiming to upgrade and expand the entire 9.5-kilometer long route to 23.5 meters according to a design of four lanes for cars and two lanes for rudimentary vehicles.

This is a type of non-urban road with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Once operational, the project will contribute to the development of Nam Van Phong industrial zones, gradually completing essential transportation infrastructure in the area according to the approved plan.

In addition, it will contribute to attracting investment, ensuring national defense, and serving the economic development in the south of Van Phong Economic Zone.

By Truong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong