Khanh Hoa hosts Khanh Son Fruit Festival

A fruit festival presenting a diversity of fruits in the region opened in To Hap Town, Khanh Son District in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on the evening of August 10.

Khanh Son District's durian has gradually affirmed its reputation and position in the market. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival aims to introduce images of the people, cuisine, and tourism products of the locality, contributing to the economic and social development of Khanh Son District into an ecological mountainous city featuring the development of clean and sustainable agricultural production.

The fruit fair includes about 60 display booths selling a variety of fruits, such as durian, mangosteen, green-skin grapefruits, jackfruit, and purple sugar cane.

In addition, visitors have a chance to enjoy traditional festivals of the ethnic minority of Raglai, performances of stone music instruments, and an exhibition of folk handicraft products.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Dinh Van Thien speaks at the opening ceremony of the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Dinh Van Thien said that the province and Khanh Son District need to focus on developing the agricultural ecosystem, ecosystem of the fruit sector, circular economy in agriculture to develop agriculture effectively and increase the value of the agricultural sector, contributing to protecting the environment, promoting creative and innovative startup, strengthening digital transformation in agriculture, and diversifying export markets.

The province also needs to pay attention to building and protecting the brand, planning and developing raw material sources; developing organic agriculture, applying advanced technology, food processing, and post-harvest preservation technologies; providing financial support, diversifying investment resources, expanding and developing markets, and enhancing participation in domestic and international supply chains to sustainably develop agricultural products, fruits, and OCOP products of Khanh Son District, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan said.

The Khanh Son Fruit Festival 2024 will run until August 13.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh