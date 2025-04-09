Key transportation projects in Southern region urged to accelerate progress

The Government Office has recently issued a document conveying the directives of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha regarding accelerating the progress of key transportation projects in the Southern region.

The Government also proposed adding the Long Thanh International Airport project and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3 project to the list of projects eligible for special mechanisms and policies regarding the exploitation of mineral resources for construction materials.

The Government urges removal of obstacles to accelerate key transportation projects in the Southern region.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to review the proposal of the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province and urgently complete the documentation of the special mechanisms regarding material mines supplying materials for the projects.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was required to submit reports to the Government before April 15.

At the same time, the ministry should continue guiding the Dong Nai People's Committee in resolving obstacles related to licensing procedures for mining construction materials.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong