Judicial reform tasks must closely link to corruption fights: HCMC Party Boss

On July 25, the HCMC Judicial Reform Steering Committee (the SC) had a summary meeting for results in the first half of the year and future missions in the second half.



The meeting was chaired by Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen, SC’s Head. Taking part in the meeting was also Head of the Internal Affairs Department in HCMC Party’s Committee Le Thanh Liem, SC’s Deputy Head.

In his speech, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen asked that judicial reform tasks must be closely linked to corruption fights and co-supervision in order to minimize risks as well as mistakes in performing official duties.

He stressed the importance of the monitoring task, the increasing collaboration to review and address current problems in the city’s judicial agencies.

In the upcoming time, HCMC’s judicial agencies will adopt Resolution No.31 of the Politburo on directions and missions to develop the city until 2030, with a vision to 2045; Resolution No.98 of the National Assembly on piloting certain specific mechanism, policies to develop HCMC.

Simultaneously, Resolution No.27 of the 6th Plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee about building and completing the Vietnamese socialist rule-of-law state in the new period must be adopted.

Head Le Thanh Liem proposed that member units of the SC focus on studying Resolution No.98 of the National Assembly to overcome existing obstacles in the city, contributing to improving the operation performance of each unit.

Stating that in the near future, cyber crimes will become more complicated, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau suggested that HCMC Public Security Department collaborate with functional agencies in the fight against crimes, especially hi-tech ones, and scammers on cyberspace.

In the first 6 months of 2023, the SC has closely monitored the city’s judicial agencies in implementing its assigned missions to stabilize and develop socio-economic aspects while ensuring the political security as well as social order and safety.

SC’s member units frequently cooperate with one another in investigating, prosecuting, adjudicating criminals, and dealing with denunciations and crime reports.

The judicial agencies in the city exchange information, tackle problems in their investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and judgement enforcement; detention management; judicial support provision. Particularly, the cases that arouse much public concern are timely brought to trial to deter and prevent crimes.