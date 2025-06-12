Journalists visit Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League's headquarters

A delegation of journalists visited the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League in China’s Guangzhou City on June 11.

The delegation of journalists visits the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League at No. 248-250 on Wen Ming Street in Guangzhou City, China. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit, led by Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper marked the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025).

The working trip also saw the participation of Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Phan Xuan Thuy, along with representatives from the leadership of the Vietnam Journalists Association, journalists’ associations from provinces and cities nationwide, and central and local media agencies.

The delegation visited the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League at No. 248-250 on Wen Ming Street in Guangzhou City, a place connected to the revolutionary career of the late President Ho Chi Minh from 1924 to 1927. It was here that he wrote, designed, printed, and published Thanh Nien newspaper, the first official publication of the Vietnamese revolutionary movement.

The journalist delegation also visited and offered flowers to commemorate martyr Pham Hong Thai at Huanghuagang Cemetery Park in Guangzhou.

The working visit aims to honor the roots of the nation's revolutionary journalism and deepen the awareness of the responsibility to preserve and promote Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and style in journalistic practice.

By Khac Hao—Translated by Kim Khanh