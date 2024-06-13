Journalist Nguyen Khac Van in charge of SGGP Newspaper’s operations

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai has just signed an official letter announcing the assignment decision for the official in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s operations.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) handed over the appointment decision to journalist Nguyen Khac Van to hold the position of Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper on November, 2022. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Following the announcement, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was unanimous in assigning Deputy Editor-in-Chief cum General Sub-editor of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van to be in charge of managing the operations of SGGP Newspaper until the newspaper has a new appointed Editor-in-Chief.

Previously, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued a decision to appoint SGGP Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Tang Huu Phong to hold the position of Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van has a Bachelor of Computer Studies, a Master of Journalism and Communications and Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration. Journalist Nguyen Khac Van has experienced various key positions in SGGP Newspaper. In advance of being appointed as SGGP Newspaper’s Deputy Editor-in-chief, journalist Nguyen Khac Van became General Sub-editor of the newspaper.

By Thu Huong-Translated by Huyen Huong