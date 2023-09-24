Japanese royal couple visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Quang Nam

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary in the central coastal province of Quang Nam on September 24.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are on an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province and leaders of the departments of the locality received the Japanese royal guests and delegation.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess enjoyed an Apsara dance performance at My Son cultural, paid a visit to the My Son tower-temple complex, and listened to the introduction of the history and establishment of the tower temples and their role in the spiritual life of the Champa people as well as efforts in preserving cultural heritage.

In 2005, Japan supported the construction of My Son exhibition house next to Khe The stream, about 2km from the temple complex. The facility provides information about My Son Holy Land to visitors before entering the area and plays an important role in heritage education and contribution to preserving and promoting the value of My Son heritage. The exhibition house is also a symbol of Vietnamese and Japanese friendship.

On the evening of September 23, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Hoi An ancient town, the popular attractions such as the Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda) relic site, an exhibition hall of the Japanese culture, and diecast replica of the Chau An Boat, a Japanese merchant ship that crossed the sea to Hoi An to trade in the first half of the 17th century.