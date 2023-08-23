Japanese Komeito party leader hopes more Vietnamese students to come to Japan

Japanese Komeito Party Chief Representative Natsuo Yamaguchi hoped that more Vietnamese students would come to study in Japan in the coming time to contribute to Vietnam’s development and the two countries’ relationship.

The Japanese official made the statement at the meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue today when he and a working delegation from Japan are visiting and working in Vietnam.

At the meeting, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue emphasized that the visit took place when the two countries were organizing activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. NA Chairman Hue believed that the visit would consolidate the cooperation relationship between the Japanese Komeito Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as enhance the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

Mr. Yamaguchi Natsuo said that returning to Vietnam on an official visit after more than 30 years, he is impressed with the Southeast Asian country’s remarkably enormous growth.

On this occasion, Mr. Yamaguchi Natsuo sent his condolences to the Party and the State of Vietnam and the bereaved family of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh who passed away yesterday. He highly appreciated Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh's contributions to the two nations' relations, as well as his practical support to Japanese businesses in the Northern City of Hai Phong when the late Deputy PM was the Secretary of the Hai Phong City Party Committee.

According to Mr. Yamaguchi Natsuo, the two countries need to continue to expand people-to-people exchanges, exchange delegations at all levels, and exchanges between parliamentarians in the coming time.

Statistically, about 500,000 Vietnamese people are currently living, studying and working in Japan. The two countries also signed a cooperation agreement on high-quality human resource training. Mr. Natsuo Yamaguchi hoped that more Vietnamese students would come to study in Japan in the coming time to contribute to Vietnam’s development and the two countries’ relationship.

In addition to the trainee form, since 2019, Japan has established a mechanism for special skilled labor, which is expected to expand in the near future to bring more Vietnamese people to Japan as special workers.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue thanked for the Japanese Komeito Party Chief Representative’s condolence over the death of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

National Assembly Chairwoman Vuong Dinh Hue stated that the National Assembly of Vietnam and himself personally support Japan to gain an increasingly significant position in the region and the world as well as advocate Japan's relations with ASEAN countries. Vietnam wishes to further strengthen Japan's role in sub-regional cooperation mechanisms such as the Mekong sub-region.