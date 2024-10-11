Japan provides Vietnam US$2 mln aid to recover from typhoon Yagi's aftermath

Japanese government will provide US$2 million in humanitarian aid to the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Children's Fund in Vietnam to help the country recover from typhoon Yagi’s aftermath.

The information was announced by the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on October 11.

The military soldiers are searching for missing ones after flash flood and landslide swept away Lang Nu Hamlet in Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province on September 10 (Photo: SGGP)

Of these, US$1 million will be spent on safe drinking water, environmental sanitation, personal hygiene and child protection provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Vietnam to 21,251 children.

The remaining US$1 million will be sent to the International Organization for Migration in Vietnam to support temporary housing and provide essential supplies to 16,800 people in the worst ravaged provinces by the super typhoon.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki indicated that with the humanitarian aid, the Japanese government expected to help Vietnam in recovery efforts from the aftermath of typhoon Yagi.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong