Japan provides Vietnam US$2 mln aid to recover from typhoon Yagi's aftermath

The information was announced by the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on October 11.
Of these, US$1 million will be spent on safe drinking water, environmental sanitation, personal hygiene and child protection provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Vietnam to 21,251 children.
The remaining US$1 million will be sent to the International Organization for Migration in Vietnam to support temporary housing and provide essential supplies to 16,800 people in the worst ravaged provinces by the super typhoon.
Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki indicated that with the humanitarian aid, the Japanese government expected to help Vietnam in recovery efforts from the aftermath of typhoon Yagi.