Japan Philharmonic Orchestra to play free concerts in central Vietnam

The Japan Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) Five is playing free community concerts in three beautiful cities of Dang Nang, Hue and Hoi An during a central Vietnam tour on September 5-9.

The event aims to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The JPO performed at the Tran Dai Nghia secondary school in Da Nang at 9 a.m. on September 6 for the new academy year before performing at the Da Nang Oncology Hospital for cancer patients from 2:30 p.m.

The group will play a free show at the Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theatre in Hue on September 7.

During a two-day performance in the ancient town of Hoi An, the JPO will begin the first day at the main hall of Central Park from 7:30 p.m. on September 8.

On the morning of September 9, the JPO will offer a performance at U Cafe – a rendezvous of Japanese expats owned by Reiko Usuda -- at 120 Cong Chua Huyen Tran Street on the Hoai River bank at 9:30 a.m.

Earlier, the group will play at Da Nang Hilton Opera on the night of September 5.

JPO was established in 1956 and is considered one of the five leading orchestras in Japan. They are also known for their unique community-based approaches and for organizing creative programs with children and hospital patients.

In 2018, the JPO's string quartet visited Da Nang and Hoi An for concerts, including playing for the patients at Da Nang Oncology Hospital, and a children's creative program at U Cafe.

JPO said there are amazing individuals who promote this event; they have dedicated their careers personally and taken advantage of the intertwined cultures of Vietnam and Japan, including Honna Tetsuji, Principal Conductor of Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra; Ando Saeko, a lacquer painting artist and Nakatani Akari, Youtuber and Actress in ‘Em va Trinh’.

It’s the second time of the year that Japanese conductor Tetsuji Honna will join the performance in Da Nang as he leads the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) to perform in the city on August 10 - the VNSO Holiday Concert 2023 - one of a series of activities being held in Vietnam by the Japanese Embassy in 2023.