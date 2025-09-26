Issuance of special policies for Thanh An Island Commune proposed

Thanh An Island Commune has called on Ho Chi Minh City authorities to promptly issue special policies aimed at preserving and promoting the local island’s cultural and spiritual heritage, including the protection of traditional festivals.

The delegation visits Can Thanh Secondary School in Can Gio Commune as part of the field survey.

The commune also urged the city to allocate additional staffing resources tailored to the needs of the cultural and social sectors in tandem with the development of ecotourism.

Can Gio Commune is facing the ongoing shortages in cultural and sports infrastructure, noting that civil servants responsible for religious affairs have yet to receive specialized training. Meanwhile, Thanh An Commune continues to face challenges in human resource capacity for cultural and social affairs, with current staffing levels falling short of operational needs.

The statement was made by the local authorities during a field survey to assess the current status and operational outcomes of educational institutions, grassroots healthcare systems, cultural facilities, religious establishments, and historical sites in Can Gio and Thanh An communes conducted by Head of the Committee for Culture and Society under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Cao Thanh Binh, on September 24.

The delegation pays a site visit to the Tu Du Hospital – Second Campus project.

The delegation surveys the Can Gio Commune Center for Cultural and Sports Services.

As part of the visit, the delegation conducted inspections at Can Thanh Secondary School in Can Gio Commune, reviewing facilities including classrooms and science laboratories. The delegation also surveyed the second campus of Tu Du Hospital, the Can Gio Commune Center for Cultural and Sports Services, and the Rung Sac (Sac Forest) war base historical relic site. In addition, the delegation paid tribute at the Rung Sac-Can Gio Monument Temple for Martyrs.

According to local officials in Can Gio Commune, the area is currently home to 14 schools, one medical center, two local health stations, nine religious institutions, and 11 folk belief establishments. These cultural and social infrastructures have contributed significantly to improving local welfare. However, there remain notable shortcomings, particularly in the availability of cultural and sports facilities, as well as limited operational funding. Notably, most civil servants tasked with overseeing religious affairs are newly appointed, often holding multiple responsibilities and lacking specialized training, which poses challenges in the effective implementation of related initiatives.

The delegates discuss with local leaders of Can Gio and Thanh An communes on the status of cultural and social development in the area.

Thanh An Island Commune currently has three schools, one health station, and a combined cultural and sports center that also serves as a library, along with two religious institutions and six folk belief establishments. A major challenge facing the island commune is a severe shortage of personnel. The number of civil servants in the cultural and social sectors has dropped from seven to just three, who are now responsible for eight job functions and handling 147 administrative procedures. This staffing shortfall has directly impacted the workload and the overall effectiveness of implementing specialized tasks.

The field survey serves as a foundation for the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to objectively assess the current situation, clarify outcomes, identify existing challenges, and propose practical solutions. These efforts aim to support the development and effective implementation of cultural and social development plans, contributing to the city’s broader goal of sustainable socio-economic growth.

