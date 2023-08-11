Issuance of ID card to no-nationality people of VN origin living in VN approved



Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the National Defense and Security Committee asked for the opinion of NA’s Standing Committee on the name of the draft Law, the adjustment scope and application subjects of the draft Law, the issuance of an ID card as well as the management of people who have Vietnamese origin and are living in the country but without a nationality, information of citizens in the National Population Database and the National Identification Database, the content displayed on an ID card, ID card holders, integrated information into an ID card as well as the management of an e-ID card.

Major General Nguyen Thi Xuan stated that most of the Standing Committee of the National Defense and Security Committee approve the issuance of an ID card for people of Vietnamese origin living in the nation but without a nationality.

Many meeting participants also agree with the proposal of this Standing Committee, saying that this is a deeply humane matter to ensure the rights of Vietnamese-origin people and the vulnerable, which is in compliance with the guidelines of the Party and the State.

However, Standing member Nguyen Thanh Cam of NA’s Social Affairs Committee and Standing member Vu Xuan Hung of the National Defense and Security Committee suggested that the law preparation team present more persuasive reasons along with detailed statistics and an evaluation of the current status of that special group of people. That will become a foundation to consider the demand and influence of issuing such an ID card. It is also necessary to refer to international experience in this matter.

As to the content displayed on an ID card, Standing member Luu Van Duc of NA’s Ethnic Council said that many voters are concerned about the section in the draft Law on Citizen Identification (amended) to omit information about ethnicity and religion on the ID card. He recommended a thorough explanation to the public about this matter.

Summarizing the meeting, NA’s Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong stressed that the agency in charge of preparing the draft Law should add a report on possible influences of the Law, the adjustment scope and application subjects of the Law.

Regarding the content displayed on an ID card, he said that it is essential to clearly define the mandatory and optional information, while introducing detailed regulations on citizen data sharing, exploitation, and security.