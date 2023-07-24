Investors inject over VND1.5 trillion into NVL stock of Novaland

During the first trading session of the week, market liquidity on the Vietnam stock market surged to around US$1 billion, driving the VN-Index closer to the 1,200-point mark.

Notably, over VND1.5 trillion was pumped into NVL (Novaland) shares, leading the stock to hit the daily trading ceiling with an outstanding demand of more than 4.5 million shares by the session's close.

In addition to NVL, several real estate and construction stocks, including companies in the infrastructure investment group, also recorded significant gains. ITA, VCG, PHC, CC1, and HAN stocks all hit their daily trading limit, while PDR surged by 2.64 percent, DXS climbed by 2.33 percent, LDG escalated by 6.36 percent, KDH rose by 4.26 percent, DXG appreciated by 2.74 percent, HHV grew by 3.15 percent, SJS advanced by 2.42 percent, CRE increased by 3.38 percent, TCD augmented by 4.77 percent, and QCG went up by 3.65 percent.

Moreover, the upward trend expanded to different stock categories, including banking. Specifically, VPB climbed by 2.1 percent, VIB scaled by 2.19 percent, SHB rose by 3.28 percent, and MSB increased by 2.64 percent. In the securities group, TVS reached the trading ceiling, while CTS strengthened by 3.3 percent, SHS advanced by 3.4 percent, ORS grew by 2 percent, VIX appreciated by 1.8 percent, and VND rallied by 1.3 percent.

At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index experienced a gain of 4.82 points, or 0.41 percent, reaching 1,190.72 points. Among the listed stocks, 301 showed an increase, 154 declined, and 71 remained unchanged.

At the closing bell on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also rose by 1.55 points, or 0.66 percent, to 236.53 points, with 106 stocks recording gains, 76 stocks retreating, and 72 stocks remaining unchanged.

Market liquidity remains high, with the total trading value across the entire market reaching nearly VND23.2 trillion, out of which the HOSE (Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange) accounted for over VND20 trillion. Foreign investors continued to be net sellers, with a net selling value of over VND330 billion on the HOSE.