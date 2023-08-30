Investors inject money into securities stocks

Despite liquidity gradually declining and VIC continuing to drop by 2.21 percent, the VN-Index still shows a robust increase, primarily driven by the performance of the securities stock group.

During the trading session on August 30, the Vietnamese stock market shook forcefully due to investors' profit-taking ahead of the upcoming four-day holiday. Nevertheless, the VN-Index successfully upheld its momentum by sustaining a significant surge. The majority of industry sectors saw point increases, with the count of rising stocks being double that of the declining ones in the market.

The securities stock group garnered substantial investor funds, leading to a sequence of robust increases in stock values, including VND's climb of 4.91 percent, SSI's rise of 3.55 percent, HCM's surge of 6.86 percent, VIX's advance of 3.73 percent, and VCI's gain of 3.53 percent.

Likewise, the banking stock group displayed positive trends, as TPB saw a rise of 2.89 percent, CTG grew by 2.72 percent, and STB increased by 2.36 percent.

Furthermore, numerous real estate and steel stocks demonstrated strong performance. For instance, CII soared by 3.73 percent, NLG went up by 1.86 percent, DIG strengthened by 2.89 percent, HDC gained 2.84 percent, BCG enhanced by 1.77 percent, HSG uplifted by 3.14 percent, and NKG augmented by 2.17 percent. They collectively drove the VN-Index up by nearly 9 points.

Another positive development is that foreign investors have switched to net buying with nearly VND524 billion on the HOSE. Notably, the stocks with the most substantial net purchases included KDC with VND77.64 billion, CTG with VND75.39 billion, VRE with VND60.49 billion, GMD with VND69.21 billion, and KBC with VND56.08 billion.

At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index added up by 8.73 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 1,213.16 points. This movement was propelled by 320 advancing stocks, 167 declining stocks, and 75 stocks that remained unchanged.

As the session concluded on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also recorded an increase of 1.48 points, or 0.6 percent, to reach 247.96 points. Among the stocks, 94 saw gains, 84 experienced losses, and 59 retained their prices. The liquidity maintained a relatively steady pace, with the total trading value throughout the market reaching roughly VND23.5 trillion.