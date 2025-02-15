Investors for three more rest stops on North-South Expressway announced

The Vietnam Expressway Administration has approved the investors selection results for three rest-stop investment projects along the eastern North-South Expressway.

A perspective of a rest stop on the North- South expressway (Illustrative photo)

At the current time, 11 out of 21 rest stops along the North-South Expressway have found investors.

Specifically, the consortium investor comprising T&T Tourism Investment Joint Stock Company, 19-5 (May 19) Thanh Hoa Joint Stock Company, Trung Phuong Enterprise, and Dong Bac Trading and Construction Corporation are the selected investors for the rest stop at Km36+500, part of the Cam Lo - La Son section under the North-South Expressway.

The bid value includes a state budget contribution of over VND15 billion (US$589,724), a construction cost of nearly VND290 billion (US$11.42 million) and compensation, support, and resettlement costs of approximately VND7.5 billion (US$295,000).

Phuong Trang Bus Joint Stock Company (FUTA Bus Lines) and Thanh Hiep Phat Company form a consortium investor selected for the implementation of the rest stop at Km366+850 (right side) and Km366+920 (left side), part of the National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son section.

The bid results have a value of VND126 billion (US$5 million) to pay the state budget; implementation costs of VND328 billion (US$13 million); compensation, support and resettlement value of more than VND10 billion (US$393,632).

The selected consortium investors for the implementation of the rest stop at Km725+500, part of the Van Ninh - Cam Lo section are Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and Thua Thien Hue Petroleum Company, with VND360 billion (US$14,2 million) for contribution to the state budget, VND354 billion (US$13.9 million) for implementation costs and nearly VND6.5 billion (US$256,000) for compensation, support and resettlement costs.

All the three projects will be conducted within 12 to 14 months, of which public amenities will be completed within nine months and the operational period for each project is 25 years.

The Vietnam Expressway Administration has instructed project management units to negotiate with the investors to accelerate the construction of public amenities, serving essential demands for travelers and vehicles as they travel on the expressway.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong