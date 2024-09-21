Investors encouraged to pour money into fire prevention

Investors are encouraged to pour money into fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations as participants proposed enhancing the tax policy incentives.

The National Defense and Security Committee convenes at the National Assembly House to discuss the proposed Law on Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting, and Rescue.

The National Defense and Security Committee yesterday convened at the National Assembly House to discuss the proposed Law on Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting, and Rescue.

Major General Nguyen Quoc Hung, a Standing Member of the National Defense and Security Committee, has announced that the most recent draft law, consisting of 61 articles, has collected consensus among the agencies involved in its review and drafting. It is anticipated that this draft will be presented to the National Assembly for consideration and approval during the forthcoming 8th session.

Moreover, during the discussions, delegates expressed particular concern regarding fire prevention regulations for properties that serve dual purposes as residences and businesses. This represents a new provision included in the draft law which was proposed that the government should take heed to refine it in order to reduce the potential damage and bad impacts caused by fires and explosions.

Debating the policy aimed at promoting investment in fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations, participants voiced their opinions that the government should enhance the tax policy incentives. Specifically, they proposed to include production and assembly activities and training services related to fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue" in the category of activities exempt from value-added tax or a zero VAT rate.

Furthermore, participants also raised the idea of fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue services. According to some of them, the government should establish professional social organizations in this field in the process of evaluating and issuing practice certificates to individuals. This involvement is intended to elevate the standards and quality of fire prevention and firefighting services provided by individuals and businesses.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee Lieutenant General Nguyen Hai Hung urged the drafting and reviewing agencies to adopt and amend the content as mentioned above. This aims to minimize the damage from fires and explosions while alleviating challenges faced by businesses and the public.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of fostering social engagement and enhancing resources dedicated to fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations.

By Anh Thu – Translated By Anh Quan