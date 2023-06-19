Investors dump shares as SBV officially cuts benchmark interest rates

On the day when the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) officially lowered its operating interest rate, the stock market experienced a significant decline due to intense selling pressure.

Furthermore, foreign investors engaged in net selling, amounting to VND107.3 billion on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

During the first session of the week starting on June 19, Vietnam's stock market remained weak following the sharp decline at the end of the previous week. The market continued to experience significant selling pressure instead of attracting cash flow from bottom-fishing demand. As a result, the VN-Index continued its downward trend, dropping by nearly 10 points.

The market exhibited a predominantly negative sentiment throughout the session, with a notable increase in selling pressure towards the end, causing the market to be flooded in red color. Among 30 stocks in the VN30-Index basket, as many as 18 stocks experienced a drop. Notably, several banking stocks registered significant declines on the day when the official interest rates were lowered. For instance, VCB plunged by 3.14 percent, TCB dropped by 1.38 percent, HDB declined by 1.34 percent, and EIB devalued by 1.44 percent.

Real estate stocks also recorded significant declines, with SGR and EVG hitting the floor, VHM down by 1.79 percent, VIC down by 2.62 percent, PDR down by 4.15 percent, ITA down by 4.91 percent, CTD down by 2.28 percent, SCR down by 3.13 percent, CRE down by 3.3 percent, DXS down by 2.35 percent, and QCG down by 2.45 percent.

In contrast, the securities sector showed a "contrarian" movement in this bearish trading session, with SSI up by 1.15 percent, HCM up by 0.93 percent, VCI up by 4.42 percent, BSI up by 2.03 percent, CTS up by 2.9 percent, VDS by up 2.27 percent, and TVS up by 1.96 percent.

At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index closed down by 9.92 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,105.4 points, with 315 declining stocks, 113 advancing stocks, and 85 unchanged stocks.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index at the Hanoi Stock Exchange also posted a decline of 1.93 points, or 0.84 percent, closing at 226.52 points. Among the listed stocks, 125 lost, 59 gained, and 148 remained unchanged.

The market liquidity significantly dropped, with the total trading value amounting to only VND16.6 trillion.