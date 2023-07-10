Investment capital of My An – Cao Lanh expressway surges by over US$61 mln

The Ministry of Transport yesterday said that the total investment capital for the My An – Cao Lanh expressway increased by VND1,439 billion (US$61.2 million) over the approved plan due to objective factors.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Prime Minister approved the investment policy for the project on December 27 of 2021 with a total investment of more than VND4,770 billion (US$202 million) using official development assistance (ODA) loans.

However, the project is located in a complicated geological region with soft soil triggering site clearance cost increase to around VND353 billion (US$15 million).

Besides, construction costs were also up by VND788 billion (US$33 million) along with an increase of some VND80 billion (US$3.4 million) for the costs of project management, consultancy and other related costs.

As the costs exceeded the investment plan, the Ministry of Transport had directed the investor to complete adjustment documents and submit them to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval.

The My An – Cao Lanh road project has a total length of nearly 27 kilometers in Dong Thap Province. Its starting point connects with route N2 in My An Town, Thap Muoi District and its ending point is at the An Binh Intersection at the starting point of Cao Lanh Bridge.

The project’s first phase has four lanes with a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The road will have six lanes after it is finished.