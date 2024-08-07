International tourists to Phu Quoc in July 2024 increase by 27.4 percent

The Kien Giang Provincial Department of Tourism yesterday announced that the province saw an increase in the number of international tourists in July.

The Kien Giang Provincial Department of Tourism yesterday announced that after a long period of decline, tourism in Phu Quoc City is recovering.

Specifically, in July 2024, Phu Quoc City is estimated to have welcomed over 636,000 visitors, of which international visitors accounted for an estimated 63,116 (a 27.4 percent increase compared to the same period). Total revenue from tourism activities in Phu Quoc City reached VND1,640 billion, up 14.1 percent compared to the same period.

The number of international flights to Phu Quoc increased by 186 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the Kien Giang Provincial Department of Tourism, the increase in the number of visitors to Phu Quoc City in 2024 is due to the locality’s effective promotion and marketing efforts to international tourists. Notably, Kien Giang Province has started operating night flights, catering to the needs of young travelers, individual travelers, families, and MICE groups. Night flights often offer cheaper fares, contributing to lower overall air ticket prices and providing more convenient options for travelers.

By Tam Chi - Translated by Anh Quan