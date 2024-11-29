Intense ticket hunting for Lunar New Year travel

As Lunar New Year 2025 draws near, the scramble for tickets is intensifying by the day.

According to Chin Nghia, a transportation company that began selling tickets on November 24, sleeper, luxury sleeper (34 seats), and limousine sleeper (22 seats) tickets for the Ho Chi Minh City–Quang Ngai route during peak travel dates (January 22 to 27, 2025) have already sold out, leaving only standard seats available. Ticket prices this year range from VND690,000 to VND1.43 million, depending on the type.

Phuong Trang, another major transport provider, has opened additional ticket bookings for routes from Ho Chi Minh City to central provinces. However, tickets for peak days sold out quickly. Many customers reported difficulty securing tickets despite carefully timing their online purchases.

Bus terminals in Ho Chi Minh City plan to operate for 20 days during the Lunar New Year period, from January 19 to February 7, 2025.

The Mien Tay Bus Station in Binh Tan District expects a 5 percent increase in passenger volume and a 3 percent rise in vehicle trips compared to 2024, with over 760,000 passengers and 33,650 trips forecasted. Peak travel days are anticipated to be from January 25 to 27, 2025 (the 26th to 28th days of the twelfth month in the lunar calendar), when the station may handle more than 62,000 passengers in a single day. Ticket prices at the station will be capped at a 40 percent increase to offset costs for empty return trips.

The new Mien Dong Bus Station in Thu Duc City estimates serving nearly 138,000 passengers during the 20-day holiday period, a slight increase from last year. On the busiest days, from January 24 to 26, 2025, the station expects daily passenger numbers to range between 11,000 and 13,000.

To ensure price transparency, bus stations have instructed transport providers to prominently display fares at their counters and report daily ticket sales. Ticket price increases are regulated, capped at 40 percent to 60 percent, depending on the route and travel date.

The Mien Dong Bus Station in Binh Thanh District has also set a limit on ticket price increases, capping them at 40 percent to 60 percent during peak travel times. This Lunar New Year, the station is expected to accommodate over 181,000 passengers with approximately 9,320 trips.

An Suong and Nga Tu Ga bus stations both forecast a 6 percent rise in passenger numbers compared to the previous year. An Suong Bus Station is projected to serve nearly 80,000 passengers, while Nga Tu Ga Bus Station anticipates about 51,700 passengers, an increase of nearly 3,000 compared to 2024.

Vietnam Railways (VNR) has reported that about 125,000 train tickets have been sold to date. Currently, more than 8,000 tickets remain available for routes departing from Saigon, Di An, and Bien Hoa stations to Nha Trang and Hanoi on January 27 and 28, 2025.

Passengers are reminded to bring either electronic or paper tickets along with valid identification for verification at station entrances and before boarding. Additionally, passengers should arrive at the station at least 30 minutes before departure and ensure they board the correct train, coach, and seat as indicated on their tickets. Each passenger is allowed a maximum of 20kg of luggage.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan