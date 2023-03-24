Intellectuals acknowledged as important force in training talents for country

The Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) held a ceremony to celebrate 60 years since President Ho Chi Minh had a meeting with intellectuals (May 18,1963) and its 40th founding anniversary (March 26, 1983) in Hanoi on March 24.

The event saw the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien, Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office Le Minh Hung, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and leaders of ministries, departments, agencies, administrations of provinces and cities, science and technology organizations, typical outstanding intellectuals, scientists.

Speaking at the event, VUSTA Chairman Phan Xuan Dung said that VUSTA was established on March 26, 1983. Labor Hero, Professor, and Academian Maj. Gen. Tran Dai Nghia was the first chairperson of the association.

VUSTA has increasingly affirmed its position and important role in building unity and solidarity among Vietnamese science and technology intellectuals at home and abroad, promoting their creativity, and contributing to developing national science and technology potentials, society and economy, stabilizing politics and maintaining national defense and security.

As of the present, VUSTA has 156 associations, including 63 local association unions and 93 associations with more than 2.2 million intellectuals among 3.7 million members. The organization also established 600 subordinate science and technology organizations, the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC), the Tri thuc (Knowledge) Publishing House, and the Tri thuc va Cuoc song (Knowledge and Life) newspaper.

In recent years, VUSTA has implemented 500-600 missions per year that focus on giving feedback on draft political reports to submit to the Party at all levels, strategies for socio-economic development, science and technology, education and training, environmental protection, health care, important draft laws, key investment projects; and current issues.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly appreciated VUSTAS' outstanding contribution and achievements over the past time.

He noted that intellectuals are always an important force in promoting the development of a society of every nation. Intellectuals are not only a part of human resources but also scientific and technical resources who directly participate in raising people's knowledge and training talents for the country.

He asked the VUSTA to actively improve the quality and effective operation, must have good performance in mobilizing intellectuals in the new situation, build unity and solidarity, and promote the potential and creativity of intellectuals.

In addition, the association needs to create favorable conditions for intellectuals’ activities, attract Vietnamese talents abroad, strengthen political and ethics training for intellectuals, and encourage them to contribute to socio-economic construction and development and national security protection, the Party General Secretary emphasized.

On this occasion, the VUSTA presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals for their significant contribution to the association over the past time.