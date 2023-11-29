Installing travel tracking devices on 2-wheeled motor vehicles seems infeasible

Related experts have voiced their opinion on the content about attaching a travel tracking device onto a 2-wheeled motor vehicle in the Draft Law on Road Traffic Safety and Order.



The developer team for the Draft Law on Road and Traffic Safety and Order explained that the data collected from travel tracking devices will be used by the Traffic Command Center, managed by the Traffic Police, to control traffic, handle traffic accidents and law violations, and prevent crimes.

However, discussing the necessity as well as feasibility of this proposal, Chairman Nguyen Van Quyen of the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association (VATA) said that the country now has over 6 million cars and nearly 73 million two-wheeled motor vehicles valid for traveling. Hence, when approved, this content will create a vast influence on the community, which means a careful evaluation of possible effects stemming from this proposal.

Right now, only about 1 million cars have such a travel tracking device installed; yet data integration and use has not been as effective as expected. Those data have not helped much in stopping traffic law violations. Certain passenger vehicles have speeded more than 6,000 times a month without any strict punishment at all.

Moreover, if all devices from 73 million motorbikes and scooters sent data to the Center, it would be a huge workload for the server system there to manage, operate, and exploit those data. Therefore, Chairman Quyen suggested an elimination of that proposal.

From the perspective of the Advisory Group of the Prime Minister to direct ministries and state agencies to ensure traffic safety and order, Khuat Viet Hung – Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee – commented that at present, it is mandatory to install a travel tracking device on all vehicles running for a transport business.

It is possible to collect road maintenance fee according to the mileage, the traffic congestion prevention fee (if any) according to the mileage and travel time in the affected area, and the parking fee at public space on vehicles with such a device.

Private vehicles, whether they are cars or two-wheeled motor ones, should be encouraged to do the same. In reality, no countries in the world have ever forced the attachment of a travel tracking device to a private vehicle. Vice Chairman Hung further stated that when done synchronously, all applicable measures to control traffic safety and order will prove their effectiveness.

Other experts agreed that this proposal may have huge effects on society, and is in need of more careful consideration so as to ensure its feasibility and eliminate any waste for vehicle owners. At present, the price of a travel tracking device is VND3.5 million, which is a large sum to low-income people and an unwanted financial burden to many families.

That is not to mention such an urgent need will require importing devices from other nations, or the concern over potential privacy violation.

Right now, the Draft Law on Road and Traffic Safety and Order is being developed. All experts and citizens hope that the developer team listen and consider feedback carefully to ensure that the content of the Law is truly essential and feasible to avoid unnecessary disruption to people’s life.