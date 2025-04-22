Industry regulators contemplating ban on artists promoting substandard products

At the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's first-quarter regular press conference held yesterday in Hanoi, a representative from the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information asserted the agency's commitment to rigorously address violations, including the imposition of exemplary penalties.

Director Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the meeting

Director Le Quang Tu Do of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information stated that while a code of conduct for individuals in the performing arts has been established, there is currently no specific penalty framework in place, as it has not been formalized into legal regulations. He noted that measures to restrict artists' appearances in the media and on social networks have not yet been enforced. However, a pilot program is expected to be launched soon in certain instances, particularly concerning issues related to false advertising.

According to the Director, currently, many artists and celebrities participate in product advertising, there are many cases of exaggeration, even providing false information to attract public attention.

Consequently, these individuals have committed significant violations and will have to face legal repercussions. Their frequent practice of readily integrating advertising contracts without verifying the content or origin of the products has inadvertently facilitated the distribution of counterfeit and substandard goods to consumers.

Director Le Quang Tu Do highlighted the case of Quang Linh Vlog, a prominent social media influencer who has made valuable contributions to the community but was embroiled in a false advertising scandal involving Kera candy products. Meanwhile, numerous artists are now collaborating with companies producing cosmetics and nutritional supplements or functional medicines, even going so far as to invest capital and co-own brands.

If the company breaches the law by manufacturing counterfeit products, the artist may be regarded as a co-producer and could face legal accountability. Additionally, the leader of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information have highlighted several other frequent infractions, such as: featuring images of doctors and medical personnel in advertisements, even if they are no longer practicing, which is also forbidden.

Another examples of violations include advertising nutritional supplements with medicinal claims, disseminating false information regarding product value and quality, and using personal testimonials to generalize product efficacy.

He added that responsible agencies would issue a decision to handle editor Quang Minh with a fine of VND37.5 million and host Nguyen Thanh Van (Thanh Van Hugo) with a fine of VND70 million (US$2,699). Both were punished for falsely advertising dairy products, negatively affecting the health of consumers.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan