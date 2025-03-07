Health watchdog announces plans to inspect Kera vegetable candy product

A health inspection of Kera vegetable candy has been proposed by the Ministry of Health.

A beauty queen (L) participate in advertising this product

The Vietnam Food Administration, under the Ministry of Health, issued a directive yesterday afternoon to the food safety department in Ho Chi Minh City and the health department in Dak Lak Province. They were instructed to inspect and take appropriate action regarding potential advertising violations of 'Kera vegetable candy,' distributed by Sister Group JSC, located in Thu Duc City.

From their facility in Dak Lak Province, ASIA LIFE Joint Stock Company manufactured a product now at the center of a public outcry due to questionable advertising practices.

The Vietnam Food Administration instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety to conduct an urgent inspection of Sister's compliance regarding the production, declaration, and advertising of 'Kera vegetable candy’. Authorities have also ordered that the inspection results be publicly disclosed via mass media.

In response to the involvement of celebrities in promoting Kera vegetable candy on social media, the Vietnam Food Administration has issued an official dispatch to the Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information and the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The agencies have been requested to coordinate efforts in monitoring content, addressing violations, and preventing misleading food advertisements.

The product has recently sparked controversy after being marketed with the claim that one candy is equivalent to a plate of vegetables.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan